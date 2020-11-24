CONYERS — The Thanksgiving spirit is in full effect at the A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Boys & Girls Club in Conyers where club members and families have a received an outpouring of donations from the local community.
The club was able to provide five families with turkeys, courtesy of Sheriff Eric Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. The families also received a Thanksgiving box that included canned goods, potatoes and other non-perishable goods.
Barksdale Boys & Girls Club board member Heidi Pearson donated Kroger gift cards to five families, which will help them purchase food this holiday season. Finally, Cindy Rehorn of Rehorn Professional Group donated Chick-fil-A lunch for all members and staff.
Club leaders expressed their thanks to each of the organizations that partnered with them this Thanksgiving and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of club members and their families.
Anyone interested in sponsorship or partnership with the A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Boys & Girls Club should contact the club at 770-922-7402.
