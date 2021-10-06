Breast cancer patient Connie Brickell counts her blessings

For fifth-grade teacher Connie Brickell, finding a lump in her breast during a self-examination left her stunned.
“I was very shocked,” the 56-year-old Covington mother of two recalls. “I discovered the lump, but it’s such a story because I think God had such a hand in it. I was supposed to have a mammogram in October of last year. Due to COVID, it got canceled. It was reset for the beginning of March, but got canceled again because something came up for the doctor, so we were going to do it at the beginning of April. It was mid-March when I found the lump.”
Two weeks later, Brickell was in her doctor’s office and says, “Dr. Garrett was on it.” Her physician, Dr. Veronica Garrett, began the process that would help Brickell navigate the difficult path of fighting breast cancer.
“When I told Dr. Garrett, I mean it was just a quick turnaround of time,” Brickell said. “I was getting a mammogram and she was setting me up with a surgeon. I was in a state of, ‘Oh, my word.’ I have just had the very best doctors. The very best care. It’s really been crazy — what it does to you mentally and physically. But everybody has been so positive and so encouraging, that I couldn’t have asked for a better situation.”
Brickell, who has no family history of breast cancer, says doctors told her it was great she caught it early. She is thankful that she did that self exam and found her problem right away because she realizes there are so many people who have suffered much worse.
“I have blessings,” she said. She counts her doctors and her care among those.
“It was just a matter of days and the ball was rolling,” Brickell said. “It was April 23 when I got the results of my biopsy. That’s when they made the diagnosis. Invasive ductal carcinoma. Within four days, I had an appointment with the surgeon, Dr. Gayla Dillard at Piedmont Rockdale. She was wonderful.”
Dillard, a longtime surgeon, was recommended to Brickell by Garrett.
“She said, ‘We’re going to put this all together and there’s nothing for you to worry about,’” Brickell says Dillard told her. “Everybody has just taken me to the next step.”
In her first meeting with Piedmont Rockdale oncologist Dr. Chandar Bhimani, Brickell said the doctor spent more than an hour talking to her and her husband, Greg.
“He was very encouraging,” she said. “He said I was stage one and in excellent health, good shape physically. He took all this time telling us the options.”
Bhimani explained Brickell’s cancer was not hormone-based and was HER2-positive, which is an aggressive form of breast cancer. He then set forth a plan for Brickell, which began with chemotherapy treatments followed by surgery, then radiation and concluding with maintenance.
“I have finished the chemo and am scheduled for surgery Oct. 8,” Brickell said. “That’s going to be my next big step. They’ll go in and get clear margins and pull lymph nodes to see that it hasn’t spread. Based on negative results, the plan will be my plan of continuance. If they find something, that can change. Dr. Bhimani said you never know until you get in there.”
As she prepares to undergo a lumpectomy, Brickell says she has a feeling of confidence and hope.
“I just have to say, I have felt God in this whole thing,” she said. “I don’t know why I got this. I can’t dwell on the whys. Dr. Bhimani was right when he said dwelling on the why is something you may never know...You can’t sit in that woe-is-me. You’ve got to think positive. Attitude is everything in your treatment, he said.”
Brickell said everyone she has been in contact with from her first doctor to the ladies in the infusion center where she now goes have all been positive and encouraging people.
“It’s always focusing on tomorrow,” she added. “Focus on the next step. Don’t go backwards. You’ll fall in a pit, and it serves no purpose. Positive energy. Positive people. A sense of humor.
“The whole thing with my hair falling out, I thought I’d be good with it, but it was hard. I have really super thick hair. It started to fall out 12 days after my first treatment. I was drying my hair and just pulling it out. I said, ‘I’m going to shave it. It’s crazy to hold onto this.’”
Brickell said her family, coworkers and her students have all been encouraging.
“The kids at school are fantastic about it,” she said. “For me, it’s all about that positive energy. Hair will grow back. I’m just making the best of it now.”
The students have also been sensitive to what Brickell has been going through with her treatments. Depending on her chemotherapy schedule, Brickell would feel better at times than she would at others.
“The kids were amazing,” she said. “When I was feeling bad, they could tell and say, ‘This is her low week.’ They would be quiet. They would make up for it the next week. But it tells you their heart.”
A teacher for more than 30 years, Brickell teaches fifth grade at Mansfield Elementary School. At the start of her career, she taught one year in middle school, but soon realized that was not her “niche.” The next year, she began teaching at Livingston Elementary, where she taught until she and Greg began their family. For the next 16 years, she taught at Palmer Stone Elementary until it closed and Flint Hill opened. She taught at Flint Hill before going to Mansfield Elementary, where she has now taught for six years. Except for that one year teaching middle school, all her years of teaching have been in fifth grade.
“I just love that age,” she said. “They are old enough to think on their feet. Witty enough to catch your jokes and things like that. But they’re young enough they’re still very respectful and want to learn. They’re motivated.”
While Brickell was diagnosed near the end of the last school year, she decided not to tell her class. Her first chemo treatment was a week before school was out.
“It had been such a yucky year for them,” Brickell said. “They were in and out, virtual, the masks, socially distanced, couldn’t do activities. I didn’t want them to end their year with that, so I didn’t tell them.
“But this year, I had to tell them right away because I have no hair... When I finished my last chemo on Sept. 9, I came back to school Sept. 10. I felt good that day. My door has been decked out with signs. I opened my door and my room was an explosion of pink. The kids had made the breast cancer symbol and put it on lanyards. The entire school was decked out in pink that day. There were balloons, cupcakes, doughnuts. There were homemade cards. People brought me things. The little kindergarten class walked by and gave me the thumbs up. They were absolutely precious. They were amazing. My administration has been super, super supportive. I have missed on my chemo days but really tried to be in school, and I’ve shared with my students. I don’t share the icky details. They know enough. They’re great.”
Born in northern Minnesota, just a few hours from the Canadian border, Brickell graduated from Bemidji State University ready to teach, but said there were no teaching jobs there. She and her husband met in college and he too had graduated and was also ready to teach. They both went to a job fair where the Newton County School System was participating.
“It’s actually kind of a crazy story,” she said. “That’s when ‘In the Heat of the Night’ was a big deal... Newton County (where the TV series was filmed) had a big display, and we stopped by because we liked that show. The guy took our resumes, and we kind of talked to him a little bit.”
Mrs. Brickell was hired to teach in Tulsa, Okla., and she and her husband had a U-Haul packed and ready to head West, where he had family in Colorado and friends in Oklahoma and where she would begin a new job. However, Newton County school officials called Brickell’s parents’ house and told them they had jobs for both Connie and Greg Brickell. They drove their U-Haul South and moved to Covington in 1990, and Mrs. Brickell says, “The rest is history.” The Brickells were newlyweds, had just graduated from college and both were teaching in Newton County that fall.
Mr. Brickell retired this past year after 27 years teaching in Newton County schools, primarily at Cousins. He worked for a short time at Veterans Memorial and after his retirement, helped start a new program for Putnam County schools.
The Brickells are the parents of Haley, 26, a registered nurse who works in Augusta, and son, Heath, 23, a recent graduate of Georgia Southern with a physics degree who is working as an engineer at Clairon Metals in Covington. Both are graduates of Newton County schools.
As their children were growing up, the Brickells were busy helping with Boy Scouts; Heath is an Eagle Scout. They volunteered with their kids’ sports teams and supported Haley when she was involved with clogging and Heath when he was in community theater. The family continues to enjoy biking, kayaking, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.
“I’m looking forward to camping,” Mrs. Brickell said. “We’ve also got a huge garden.”
She says her family has been “amazing” in their love and support for her during this time.
“My children didn’t know in the beginning,” Brickell said. “Heath was graduating. He had finals with graduation coming. I wanted that to be his moment and not in my shadow. We waited a few days after his graduation to tell them. Of course, they were very upset as your mind goes from A to Z, thinking this is going to be it. But at that time, I had information and I could tell them it was going to be good and what was going to happen. When they saw me and I was still mom, still me and everything was OK, they were OK. They were part of the shaving of the head and all the laughing and funny hair shapes. I think that put them at ease. My daughter’s a nurse, so she said, ‘I want all the details.’”
Brickell said she has been blessed throughout her ordeal and is grateful for all the calls, cards, visits, texts and support from family and friends, including those friends from their church, Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers.
“I have a very strong faith,” she said. “I have felt the prayers. I just have felt like I’m in a net and there again, that idea of I don’t blame God. I feel there is a purpose for this. I don’t know the purpose. I’m not sitting here trying to figure out the purpose. God has a plan. But in this situation, I feel like I’ve been carried through it. The timing of everything has just been mapped out.
“I don’t know how to really say it, but it’s a horrible situation — not something you want anybody to go through. But if my purpose is to show people that with early detection, you can alleviate so many other issues and if you follow what the doctors tell you to do, your experience can be so much different. I don’t know why, but I really feel that God has carried me.”
