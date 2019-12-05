CONYERS — Developers broke ground Wednesday for construction of a class-A industrial facility on East Park Drive off Sigman Road.
The 216,000-square-foot East Park Logistics Center is being built on 15.85 acres by Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the U.S.
This project, Brennan’s first in metro Atlanta, will include two office pods that can accommodate two separate tenants, along with extra parking for truck trailer storage. The project, constructed by Evans General Contractors, is expected to be completed by early summer.
“This is a market with a great reputation for a good quality workforce,” said Mike Martin, senior vice president for Brennan, “and the market dynamics support building speculatively right now.”
Brennan, based in Chicago with offices in Woodstock, has acquired more than $4 billion in industrial real estate since 2010. The company has holdings that ecompass more than 40 million square feet across 30 states.