SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA
WILKES
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW COBB DEKALB
DOUGLAS FULTON GWINNETT
ROCKDALE WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
BANKS CLARKE JACKSON
MADISON OCONEE OGLETHORPE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD
HARALSON PAULDING POLK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BREMEN, CARROLLTON,
CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CRAWFORD,
DALLAS, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, HOMER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MARIETTA,
MONROE, ROME, WASHINGTON, WATKINSVILLE, WINDER, AND WINTERVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Rockdale,
southeastern DeKalb, northern Henry, northeastern Clayton and central
Newton Counties through 730 PM EDT...
At 655 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Hidden Valley Park, or
11 miles north of McDonough, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to
ground lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Stockbridge, Morrow, Oxford,
Porterdale, Rex, Magnet, Almon, Richardson Park, Ellenwood,
Starrsville, Arabia Mountain, Hidden Valley Park, Panola Mountain
State Park, Kelleytown, Oak Hill and Rocky Plains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for
north central Georgia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in
effect until 100 AM EDT for north central Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COVINGTON — Bria Janelle, the emcee for the Chicago Bulls and PA announcer for the Newton High School basketball teams, wants students to look and feel their best when they return to school Aug. 1. Janelle, through her Bria Janelle Foundation, is hosting a back-to-school event where students will have an opportunity to polish their look before heading back to class.
Janelle said she wants students to “look good, feel good while walking in purpose.”
Thousands of residents of Rockdale, Newton, Walton, Henry and Butts counties turned out Thursday for the Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation annual meeting at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
