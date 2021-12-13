CONYERS — Brian Kelley was expected to be formally approved as the new Rockdale County director of transportation at the Board of Commissioners Dec. 14 voting session. Kelley becomes the third director the transportation department has had in less than three years.
John A. Moretto was named RDOT director in January 2020, succeeding Brian Allen, who had been director since 2017. Moretto served in that position for approximately 20 months, resigning his position in August of last year. Chief of Staff James Cabe has been serving as interim director while the county looked for a new director.
At the BOC work session on Dec. 7, Toni Holmes, director of Talent Management for the county, shared some information about Kelley with the commissioners.
“He is coming to us with 10 years project management and construction experience,” she said. “He has transportation systems, bridge, heavy civil rail, transit, construction engineering, and inspection experience. He is also coming to us with five years experience in commercial structures and aviation. He is a professional engineer in Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, and has a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering from Tennessee State University.”
Cabe advised the commissioners that he had already spoken with Kelley during the interview process and said Kelley would be hitting the ground running.
“He’ll go through new employee orientation on Monday,” said Cabe, “but Tuesday we’re getting right to work. He and I will be joined at the hip for the rest of the week, and I have a series of meetings set up with all of our consultants that provide engineering services. Also, we have 25 different (transportation) projects that are either in progress, about to be started, or planning for the future, so there is a lot involved not only with meeting the key personnel who are involved with those projects, but also the operations of the county. I really do think that his talents are going to be a benefit to the county.”
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. noted that residents in the Lake Capri and McCart Landing communities are ready for the county to get busy on the bridge on Rockbridge Road.
“During the transition from one director to the next, we’ve been waiting to get that project back on track,” said Nesbitt. “There have been some upgrades and improvements in the McCart Landing subdivision. I pointed this out particularly because the bridge being out on Rockbridge Road has been a significant barrier on the community and on public safety.”
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington added that the unpaved road at Flat Shoals Road in the southern part of the county has also been generating a lot of calls and messages on a daily basis.
Cabe responded to Washington by saying that part of the plan is “to personally introduce him (Kelley) to the citizens who have vested interests and concerns, so that they can have a one-on-one introduction with the new director so that they can know that somebody is focusing on their concerns.”
Cabe added that on the Rockbridge Road bridge project, all of the documents have been provided to the procurement department so that they can start the bid process.
“The ball is consistently rolling,” he said. “Even though everyone may not physically see any kind of work taking place, there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make sure that this is done correctly.”
