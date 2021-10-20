This aerial shot shows the collapse of one span of the bridge over the Yellow River on Access Road. The span collapsed Tuesday night as workers were cutting concrete in preparation for replacing the bridge.
A pickup truck and an excavator fell into the Yellow River Tuesday when the bridge span where they were parked collapsed. A crane was brought in Tuesday night to remove the equipment.
A 500-ton crane removes a pickup truck from the Yellow River after the Access Road bridge collapsed Tuesday.
Workers get a 500-ton crane set up to remove equipment from the Yellow River.
COVINGTON — Work to replace the Yellow River bridge on Access Road has been suspended pending completion of an investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
One of four spans of the bridge collapsed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as workers began cutting concrete in preparation for replacing the bridge. The collapse killed one worker and seriously injured two others.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a 500-ton crane was brought to the site Tuesday night to remove a pickup truck, an excavator and other equipment that fell to the river below when the bridge span collapsed. Equipment removal was completed at mid-morning Wednesday.
The bridge had been declared deficient by the DOT, and work to replace it began Monday. The road was closed when the incident occurred.
Georgia Bridge and Concrete was awarded a $3.065 million contract in May to reconstruct the bridge and approaches on Access Road. A subcontractor, B&D Concrete Cutting, was working on the bridge when the span collapsed Tuesday.
