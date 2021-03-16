COVINGTON — Bridgestone Golf Inc. will hold a job fair March 23, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at The Center, located at 2104 Washington St., Covington.
At the job fair, applicants will be able to discuss open manufacturing/production positions at the Covington facility. Bridgestone Golf has been manufacturing golf balls in Newton County for more than 30 years.
Those attending the job fair should dress professionally, wear a mask and bring a resume. Preregistration is not required. Anyone with questions should email newtonworks@newtonchamber.com.
Georgia Piedmont Technical College will also have representatives onsite with information on training and resources.
