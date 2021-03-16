Bridgestone flyer 2.2.jpg

COVINGTON — Bridgestone Golf Inc. will hold a job fair March 23, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at The Center, located at 2104 Washington St., Covington.

At the job fair, applicants will be able to discuss open manufacturing/production positions at the Covington facility. Bridgestone Golf has been manufacturing golf balls in Newton County for more than 30 years.

Recommended for you

Those attending the job fair should dress professionally, wear a mask and bring a resume. Preregistration is not required. Anyone with questions should email newtonworks@newtonchamber.com.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College will also have representatives onsite with information on training and resources.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.