CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) invites the public to join them at the Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial at Black Shoals Park.
“Rockdale County is proud to pay tribute to those women and men who served in the military on National Veterans Day,” said Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. “We want to honor our veterans for their sacrifices and commitment to our country.”
During the program, the BOC will also announce a partnership with the Georgia Department of Veterans Services that will provide a valuable service to veterans. The keynote speaker for the program will be Brigadier General Randall V. Simmons, Jr., assistant adjutant general, Georgia Army National Guard.
United States Senator David Perdue, Congressman Hank Johnson and Representative Vernon Jones will also be in attendance and providing remarks during the program.
The Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial Park is located on 3 acres at Black Shoals Park. The memorial park fosters a common understanding of the sacrifices and uncommon dedication of veterans and their families.The Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial is located at Black Shoals Park, 3001 Black Shoals Road NE in Conyers.
In observance of Veterans Day, the Rockdale County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11.