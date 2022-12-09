Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, has safely returned to the United States after being released from custody in a prisoner exchange.

US officials who met Griner Friday morning in San Antonio said she was “in good spirits” and “incredibly gracious,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Friday. Griner stepped off the plane shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday at Kelly Field.

Recommended for you

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Jeremy Herb, MJ Lee, Kevin Liptak, Abby Phillip and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

Tags

Trending Videos