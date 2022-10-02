IMG-7521.jpg

Former broadcaster John Pruitt will discuss his book, “Tell It True: A Novel” at the Georgia Writers Museum on Oct. 11.

EATONTON — On July 11,1964, Lt. Colonel Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning, back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the D.C. public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines. Their Chevrolet was spotted by three members of the KKK who noted their D.C. license plate. As the soldiers approached the Broad River bridge near Colbert, north of Athens, they were gunned down in cold blood. Penn left behind three young children. An all-white jury found the three Klansmen not guilty.

These are the riveting facts behind a story that rocked the nation at the height of the civil rights challenges. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 had passed only nine days before the murders. The trial of the three men was front-page news. And it became the backdrop for John Pruitt’s book, “Tell It True: A Novel.” Pruitt will be the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” presenter on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the museum, located at 109 S. Jefferson Ave. Eatonton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free. To register, contact Georgia Writers Museum or go to www.georgiawritersmuseum.org to register and pre-order your copy of John’s book for his signature at the event.

