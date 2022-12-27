RCSO

CONYERS — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a Conyers man’s home on Christmas Eve held a Rockdale Sheriff’s deputy at knifepoint before being Tased and subdued.

Ava Lynne Talley, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was staying at the Fall River Drive home of a 76-year-old man when she reportedly refused to leave when told to do so.

