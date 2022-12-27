CONYERS — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a Conyers man’s home on Christmas Eve held a Rockdale Sheriff’s deputy at knifepoint before being Tased and subdued.
Ava Lynne Talley, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was staying at the Fall River Drive home of a 76-year-old man when she reportedly refused to leave when told to do so.
The victim told deputies that Talley arrived at his home on Dec. 23, but he soon wanted her to leave due to her behavior, which included “heavy drug use” and “unsanitary/outlandish behavior such as urinating on the living room coffee table and floor.”
The victim said that when he told her to leave, she became irate and began breaking glass in picture frames and knocking over lamps and other items in the home.
The victim called 911, and while two deputies were en route they were informed by dispatch that the 911 call was suddenly disconnected with the victim pleading for deputies to be sent to his house.
When deputies arrived, they found the door from the garage into the kitchen wide open and Talley and the victim engaged in a physical altercation in the kitchen. Deputies separated the two, and Talley walked into the living room with a deputy following her and telling her to stop and come back.
According to the incident report, Talley kept repeating, “Don’t touch me, get away from me!” and pointed a kitchen knife with a 12-inch blade at the deputy.
Talley reportedly ignored the deputy’s commands to drop the knife, and he activated his Taser and deployed it.
Once Talley was disarmed, she was ordered to place her hands behind her back, but she ignored the commands and began reaching for an object the deputy could not see, according to the report. Talley was Tased once again, and deputies were able to get her handcuffed. The object turned out to be a cell phone.
While waiting for an ambulance to arrive to check out Talley, she reportedly became more and more upset and began twisting and kicking. When deputies tried to get her under control, she allegedly attempted to bite one of them on the hand.
When backup officers arrived and they began to move Talley toward the door, she allegedly kicked a 55-inch TV causing damage to the screen and frame.
When EMS arrived, Talley refused to answer their questions. She was taken to Piedmont Rockdale where she reportedly refused all medical treatment. She was subsequently taken to the Rockdale County Jail.
Talley has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officer which results in serious harm, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency call.
The victim told deputies that Talley was a long-time family friend who had called and said she had “run into trouble” with drug dealers in New York and was considering relocating to Georgia. He initially allowed her to stay with him, but soon decided he wanted her to leave.
