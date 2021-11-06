The US Attorney's office in Arizona announced the unsealing of two indictments that charged high-ranking members of the Sinaloa drug cartel with international drug trafficking, one of them the brother of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the convicted former leader of the cartel.
A federal grand jury in Tucson returned superseding indictments in November 2019 and February 2020 against cartel members Aureliano Guzman-Loera of Sinaloa, Mexico, along with brothers Ruperto, Jose, and Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez of Guadalupe Y Calvo, Mexico, according to a press release from the US Attorney's office on Friday.
"The indictments allege various violations of United States law related to the international distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, occurring over several years," the release said.
In February 2019, El Chapo was convicted on 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other drugs.
He is serving his life sentence in Colorado's Supermax prison.
The wife of El Chapo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, pleaded guilty in June in a federal court in Washington to drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to her husband's narcotics empire.
The American Rescue Plan Act is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health and economic impacts — both short-term and long-term. Pandemic-related categories where American Rescue Plan Act funds may be spent by local governments include the following. Which option do you think is the best way to spend these funds?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.