CONYERS - Two brothers from Brunswick are facing aggravated assault charges after an apparent road rage incident where they allegedly pointed a weapon at another vehicle.
The incident took place about 11:35 a.m. Dec. 31, according to reports from the Conyers Police Department. Officers responded to the Conyers Plaza Shopping Center on Dogwood Drive in reference to a road rage incident. When they arrived, they spoke to the victims, a husband and wife with their infant son in the car with them. The husband stated that they were turning left into the shopping center off Dogwood Drive in front of AT&T when a blue Dodge Charger traveling in the opposite direction turned right into the shopping center, almost striking their vehicle.
The victim said he stopped his car to avoid an accident and that the two males in the front of the Charger held their hands up at him like they were pointing guns. He said they followed him into the shopping center and when he stopped, he looked back and saw the driver pointing a handgun with an extended magazine at him through the open driver's side window, and the passenger was pointing a smaller handgun at him through the passenger's side window.
The victim said he stopped near the Wells Fargo ATM and called 911. He said the Charger stopped near some clothing donation boxes and a female exited from the backseat of the vehicle and walked past the victim's car toward Value Village. He said she yelled back to the two males that the victim was calling the police.
The victim said he saw the male passenger get out of the Charger and start walking toward his car hiding the small handgun under a hat, while the driver kept pointing the larger handgun at him from the car.
The victim said the passenger then returned to the Charger and the two drove off, but not before the victim was able to obtain the license plate number.
A BOLO was put out on the Charger and a few minutes later, another officer spotted the suspects' vehicle about 1/4-mile away on Ga. Highway 138 and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Conyers Crossing Shopping Center.
The driver, identified as Shakaur Thomas, 22, and the passenger, identified as Chavon E. Thomas, 25, were cooperative with officers. They acknowledged the near collision with the victim's vehicle, but alleged that it was the victim and his wife who had made gun pointing gestures with their hands at them, rather than as the victim had testified.
Chavon Thomas said when the other vehicle stopped and it appeared that the driver started to get out, that he did get out of the Charger with a handgun, but that he did it for his own protection, and that he has a permit for the weapon and offered for the officers to check it. He said his brother never had a weapon.
The officers retrieved the handgun from the car, along with a 13-round magazine and a 24-round extended magazine, both loaded.
After further investigation, the Thomas brothers were arrested and transported to the Rockdale County Jail. They have both been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Shakaur Thomas was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.