CONYERS - The Nancy Guinn Memorial Library is reminding residents that the library is open by appointment only. The hours of operation for appointments are Monday –Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The library's Browse, Borrow & Go program allows customers to check out materials within a specified time frame. Services requiring the law library and genealogy, notary, proctoring, photocopying, and printing will be available with social distancing measures. There will be a one-way entrance and exit at the front of the library.
Customers who would like to schedule an appointment should contact the library staff at 770-388-5040, ext. 118, for an appointment and further instructions.
Customers are also encouraged to utilize the library's online services and resources at https://conyersrockdalelibrary.org. Curbside Hold Pickup service will remain another option for library patrons to use. Curbside Hold Pickup is available by calling the Circulation Department at 770-388-5040.
For more information or additional service needs, contact the library's Extension Service Office at 770-388-5040 ext. 109, or by email publiccomment@conyersrockdalelibrary.org.
