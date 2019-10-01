CONYERS - Due to continued drought conditions, the Georgia EPD Burn Ban Restrictions have been extended and no outdoor burning is allowed in 54 counties, including Newton and Rockdale.
The worst conditions in Georgia are in the southern part of metro Atlanta and in east-central Georgia where "severe" and "moderate" drought conditions prevail.
Annually the restriction are from May 1 through Sept. 30, but because of the current drought, the restrictions have been extended until further notice and the burn ban remains in place.
Those with questions can contact Georgia Forestry by phone: 1-877-OK2-BURN (1-877-652-2876).