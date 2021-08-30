Burt Jones held his campaign kickoff for the lieutenant governor’s race Aug. 26, before a packed and cheering crowd at Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs State Park.
Jones was elected state senator for the 25th District in 2012 and has won re-election twice, including last year. But with current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan deciding not to run for re-election in 2022, Jones has thrown his hat into the ring against fellow Republican state Senator Butch Miller of Gainesville, who has been the Senate president pro tem since 2018.
Two Democratic state House members, Erick Allen of Smyrna and Derrick Jackson of Tyrone, will be seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
Family, friends and supporters packed into the main room at Idlewilde to enjoy a meal catered by Fresh Air Barbecue, music by the Mackie Creek Band, and to hear from several speakers, included former Sen. David Perdue. They also saw videos of Jones, who was a walk-on for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team who became a four-year letterman and captain who helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2002 SEC Championship, Georgia’s first title in 20 years. Jones is running under the moniker, “Bulldog Conservative.”
Paul Holmes, the husband of State Rep. Susan Holmes and Jones’ campaign committee chairman, said Georgia needs Jones to be lieutenant governor.
“Burt has a great family,” Holmes said. “He’s a good Christian man, a good businessman, a good conservative, and he’ll stand up for our conservative values, I can promise you that.’”
Sen. Perdue said he has watched Jones mature as a legislator over the last few years.
“Burt loves his country, he loves his family, he loves God,” Perdue said. “This is a Godly man, a business guy, an outsider to the big political structure in Washington, and somebody that we can trust. One of the things that I like most about Burt is that he will talk about what’s important to him, but he wants to know what’s important to you. That’s the mark of a really good leader.”
Introducing Jones, Perdue said it’s time Georgia had a strong lieutenant governor.
“I think this job in this time is a very critical job,” he said. “In the last year, we can see the need for how strong a leader we need in the lieutenant governor’s job.”
Jones expressed his gratitude for everyone’s support.
“The outpouring of support that we’ve had in the last two weeks since we announced we’re going to be running for lieutenant governor is amazing,” he said. “Without the home base, without the people at the foundation being for you, you might as well not even try to come out of the gate.”
Jones related what he learned growing up in a small town like Jackson.
“At a very young age, we’re taught faith, family and friend values, we’re taught community unity, and we’re also taught how sometimes working together can help for the better good of society,” Jones said. “Growing up in a small town, I witnessed firsthand what it was to watch people working together in communities and getting things done. I think Atlanta and DC could learn a lot from rural America.”
Jones talked about being an underdog, first when he walked onto the Bulldogs, then when he and his brother and sister started JP Capital & Insurance Inc., a risk-management company specializing in retail insurance brokerage.
“With the help of my siblings,” he said, “we’ve taken that company from 100 employees in Jackson to almost 2,000 employees, with holdings all across this state.”
Jones said he sees so much potential for Georgia, but very little leadership.
“There is a void in leadership, and I want to fill it by trying to do four simple things if I’m elected.
“No. 1, we’re going to bring law and order back to this state by providing resources to our law enforcement to recruit, to retain, and to promote our law enforcement all over the state. We won’t allow them to be punching bags anymore by the media.
“No. 2, I want to fulfill a longtime goal of eliminating the Georgia income tax. It has been talked about and tried, but it hasn’t been tried real hard. For over a decade we’ve been giving out billions of dollars of tax credits and tax incentives to these large corporations, and while some of them have been all right, most of them have not been worth the paper they are written on. I feel like the time is right now to give Georgia families a tax break.
“No. 3, K-12 education. We have to give the power back to the parents and local school leaders, and not the unions and the bureaucrats. They have stopped educating our children; they’re indoctrinating our children, and we’ve got to stop that. You can’t have a one-size-fits-all education.
“No. 4, We have to bring integrity back to our elections. We have to bring confidence back to people all over the state, so that when they go to the polls, their votes are going to count, period. The only way we can do that is to get to the root of the problem, which means we’ve got to investigate it, because you can’t fix the problem if you can’t identify the problem. We’re going to keep fighting until we fix our elections and you have confidence in going back to the polls and voting.”
Jones admitted he is running against strong competition, but said he is doing it for his constituents.
“Because I’m the only consistent conservative in this race, sometimes I have to stand alone and stand against both parties, but I’m doing it for you,” he said. “I’ve never forgotten my hometown roots, I’ve never forgotten where I’ve come from, and also I’ve never forgotten about the people who put me in this position to represent them, and that’s what I want to do as your next lieutenant governor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.