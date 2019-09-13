If you're wondering whether interest in the Democratic primary process has cooled off, check the Nielsen ratings and stop wondering.
Thursday night's debate featuring ten presidential candidates brought a big audience to ABC. The network's ratings were head and shoulders above everything else on TV Thursday night.
Total viewership numbers will be released on Friday afternoon. But very preliminary numbers, known as the "overnights," show that the debate well exceeded 10 million viewers.
The core of the debate, from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. ET, averaged a household rating of 10.7 on ABC and 0.7 on Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.
The overall household rating of 11.4 -- which is subject to change -- means the debate ranked behind the record-setting NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo debate in June, but ahead of most other Democratic primary debates in TV history.
For comparison's sake, the third Democratic debate of the 2016 cycle, which also took place on ABC, averaged 8 million total viewers. But it was held on a Saturday night, traditionally a low-rated night for TV viewing, and there is more interest in the primary this time around.
This cycle's first round of debates, spread across three of NBC's networks, attracted 15.3 million viewers on night one and 18 million on night two.
Night one of CNN's debate in July averaged 8.7 million and night two averaged 10.7 million viewers.
While the exact viewership total is not yet known, the ABC-Univision debate will be somewhere in between the NBC and CNN totals.
ABC's status as a broadcast network, versus cable, and the involvement of Univision surely helped. So did the fact that Thursday was the first time when all ten top-polling candidates debated on stage together.
Judging from social media commentary, the shift from a two-night to one-night debate was a relief to many viewers, though political junkies said they wished for more time for questioning.