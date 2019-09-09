Activist investor takes a big stake in AT&T, demanding spinoffs and major changes

Ellliott Management, a top activist shareholder firm, disclosed Monday that it has taken a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T.
In a letter to AT&T's board, Elliott Management partner Jesse Cohn and associate portfolio manager Marc Steinberg wrote that AT&T's stock could potentially surge to above $60 a share by 2021 if the company "increased strategic focus, improved operational efficiency" and "enhanced leadership and oversight." That would be a more-than 65% increase from Friday's closing price of $36.25.
Shares of AT&T soared nearly 10% in premarket trading to around $40 a share. AT&T was not immediately available for comment.
Elliott wants AT&T to divest from many of its non-core businesses, proposing AT&T discuss spinning off DirecTV, its Mexican wireless business, and several other operations. AT&T has purchased several large assets over the years, including its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, which it completed last year after a lengthy court battle with the US Department of Justice.
AT&T's media division, now known as WarnerMedia, is CNN's parent company.
