Asian stocks moved lower Wednesday, dragged down by US-China trade doubts.
Markets in Asia were trending downward after Reuters reported that the "phase one" US-China trade agreement may not be ready for signing at an economic summit in Chile next month as expected.
China's Shanghai Composite moved down 0.5% Wednesday morning. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.5%, accelerating earlier losses.
If the preliminary deal isn't signed in Chile, it doesn't mean it's falling apart, a US administration official told Reuters, but investors may now betting that US and Chinese negotiators are further away from striking a deal.
Investors may also be looking to the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision Wednesday.
Fed chair Jerome Powell will be digesting third-quarter GDP, a detente in the trade war, a shrinking manufacturing sector and the General Motors strike.