Asian stocks rose during early trading Tuesday, tracking a positive session on Wall Street overnight.
South Korea's Kospi rose nearly 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.2%. China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1%.
Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
Major stock indexes ended in the green Monday. Futures for the Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose Tuesday during Asian trading hours.
Here are some other moves happening in Asian markets at 10:30 a.m. HKT:
- ESR Cayman, an Asian warehouse operator, wants to raise as much as 11.37 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.45 billion) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong. It would be the second biggest IPO in the Asian financial hub this year. ESR Cayman intends to start trading in November.
- Shares of 51 Credit Card, an online credit card issuer and manager based in Hangzhou, China, remain suspended from trading Tuesday after plunging 34% Monday. Trading was halted on Monday afternoon. The company acknowledged in a statement that Chinese authorities conducted an investigation at the firm's office.