Bernard Ebbers, the former CEO of WorldCom, who went to prison in 2006 for his role in an $11 billion accounting fraud case, has died.
His death was confirmed by his attorney in a statement to CNN affiliate WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi. Ebbers had been granted an early release from prison due to poor health in January after serving just over 13 years of a 25-year sentence. He was 78 years old.
