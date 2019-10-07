Boeing sued by Southwest Airlines pilots over $100 million in lost pay due to the 737 MAX grounding

Pilots for Southwest Airlines have sued Boeing over $100 million in compensation they say they lost because of the grounding of its 737 MAX plane.
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, in a complaint filed Monday, claims Boeing "deliberately" misled pilots about the safety of the aircraft, which caused two fatal crashes in less than six months. It also alleges the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX — which has resulted in thousands of flight cancellations at many airlines including Southwest — has reduced the pilots' opportunities for work. This has resulted in lost compensation to pilots of more than $100 million, the complaint states.
"It is critical that Boeing takes whatever time is necessary to safely return the MAX to service," Jonathan Weaks, president of the union, said in the statement. "Our pilots should not be expected to take a significant and ever-expanding financial loss as a result of Boeing's negligence."
Boeing has already taken a huge financial hit from its troubles with the 737 MAX. In the most recent quarter, Boeing reported its largest loss ever — a $3.7 billion adjusted loss — as a result of the grounding. The company has also said it will set up a fund to distribute $100 million to the families of people who died in the crashes.
"Boeing has the greatest respect for the men and women who fly for Southwest Airlines," a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement. "While we value our long relationship with [the pilots union], we believe this lawsuit is meritless and will vigorously defend against it. We will continue to work with Southwest Airlines and its pilots on efforts to safely return the MAX to service."