China's Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools

An employee is pictured here preparing items for delivery for the Singles Day shopping festival in Nanjing, a city in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on November 10.

 Stringer/Getty Images

China's Singles Day, the world's biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records.

This year's bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba and JD.com, will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos