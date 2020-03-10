Delta grounds flights and withdraws its financial outlook

Delta Air Lines slashed its schedule to adjust for the sharp decline in bookings.
Company executives said the airline will cut its international flights between 20% to 25%. It will trim domestic flights by 10% to 15%.
"We are prepared to do more as the situation evolves," said CEO Ed Bastian.
The company said it no longer stood by its previous outlook for 2020.
