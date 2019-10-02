Dow dives 500 points as US economy worries investors

The Dow and the broader stock market were deep into the red on Wednesday.
Worries about the health of the US economy have gripped investors after a worse-than-expected report on America's manufacturing sector threw markets Tuesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 recorded their worst day in more than five weeks in response, and Wednesday isn't shaping up to be any better.
The Dow fell nearly 600 points at its lowest point, dropping below 26,000 points for the first time in a month. The index was last down 518 points, or nearly 2%.
The S&P 500 was down 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8%.
All three indexes are now on track for their worst one-day drop since August 23.
Stocks began selling off Tuesday, after a report by the Institute of Supply Management showed America's manufacturing sector contracted for a second month in a row in September. The index, which measures month-to-month changes in the industry, dropped to its lowest level since June 2009.
"I think yesterday's US manufacturing PMI report was a game changer," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at Forex.com, in emailed comments.
"Up until now, the US manufacturing and other sectors of the economy had remained resilient despite weakness in other economic regions like the Eurozone and China... but now investors are worried that the largest economy has also caught the cold," Razaqzada said.
Worries about a global economic slowdown continue to grow. Global risk from Brexit, the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and geopolitcal concerns in the Middle East are exacerbating those fears.
The market is turning into a "sell first and ask question later market," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial.
"October is known for being one of the most volatile months and after two days, it is living up to that reputation," Detrick added.
The disappointing data mounted early Wednesday, when private payrolls for September undercut expectations. The report also sharply revised the August numbers down, which is adding some nervous tensions ahead of Friday's US jobs report.
So far, American consumers have kept the economy roaring, in part because the country is near full employment. Should this change, GDP growth could get hit.