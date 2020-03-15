Dow futures plunge 1,000 points after Fed cuts interest rate to zero

Investors were unassuaged by news that the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates to zero. US stock futures dropped 5% Sunday evening, hitting the "limit down," meaning they can't fall any further.
Dow futures plummeted and were last down 1,041 points, or about 4.5%. S&P 500 futures were down about 4.8% , while Nasdaq futures were down 4.5%.
Last week all three indexes fell into a bear market, declining more than 20% from their recent peak.
Markets in Asia Pacific still continued their declines on Monday morning despite the region's central banks announcing various measures to support the economy.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 7.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both seesawed between gains and losses, with the Nikkei flat and the Kospi down 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite also traded lower in early trading, down 2.4% and 0.7% separately.
Bank of Japan announced Monday it would hold a one-day policy meeting later in the day, to replace the scheduled meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia also said Monday it stands ready to purchase Australian government bonds to support the market. It said further policy measure will come out on Thursday.
The People's Bank of China on Monday pumped 100 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) into the financial system by offering one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to banks. On Friday, the central bank announced it would cut the amount of cash banks need to hold as reserves by 50 basis points, injecting around 500 billion yuan ($78 billion) into the economy. The RRR cut took effect on Monday.
The PBOC also said it would take other measures to lower borrowing costs to protect the economy that has been damaged by the coronavirus outbreak.
The sharp decline in futures came after the Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut, and said it would purchase another $700 billion worth of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, in a bid to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic
The swifter-than-expected rate cut is designed to prevent the kind of credit crunch and financial market disruptions that occurred the last time the Fed had to cut rates all the way to the bottom.
"I don't think [the Fed] would have done this unless they felt the financial markets were at significant risk of freezing up tomorrow. They're very concerned the financial markets won't work. So I don't know how the markets take solace in this." Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, told CNN Business.
The Fed last cut rates to zero during the global financial crisis just over a decade ago.
There are now more than 3,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to government agencies and the CDC.
- Laura He, David Goldman and Chris Isidore contributed to this report
