US stock futures dropped sharply Sunday night as fears of the coronavirus grew.
Dow futures fell by as much as 300 points, and were last down about 260 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures were down about 1% and Nasdaq futures were lower by about 1.3%.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was last down 1.9%. It is the only major stock market in Asia open Monday due to the Lunar New Year.
Eighty people have been killed by the coronavirus, according to Chinese health officials. There are also more than 2,700 confirmed cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that it confirmed a fifth case of the virus in the United States. All of the people in the United States with confirmed cases of coronavirus had recently traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Four cases of the disease have been confirmed in Japan. The latest case is a man in his 40s who traveled from Wuhan and arrived in Japan on January 22.
"Price action across Asia thus far today has had a look of panic about it," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda. He noted that safe haven assets, like gold, were higher. Gold was last trading around $1,580 an ounce.
Because major Asian markets outside of Japan are closed Monday, Halley said that any moves today "can be exaggerated." But he added that the virus "will of course hang like a shadow over financial markets this week."
Halley also said that asset markets have been "pumped up" following the recent US-China trade deal and a slew of rate cuts by central banks last year. He said an unexpected shock to growth could leave markets "particularly vulnerable to a potentially strong downward correction."
The Dow closed down 0.6% on Friday —its worst day of the year. Also Friday, the S&P 500 had its worst day since early October, while the Nasdaq had its lowest close since early December.
-- CNN's Anneken Tappe, Faith Karimi and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.