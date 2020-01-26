US stock futures dropped sharply Sunday night as fears of the coronavirus grew.
Dow futures fell by as much as 300 points. S&P 500 futures were down about 1.1% and Nasdaq futures were lower by about 1.4%.
More than 50 people have been killed by the coronavirus in China, health officials said on Saturday. More than 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that it confirmed a fifth case of the virus in the United States. All of the people in the United States with confirmed cases of coronavirus had recently traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
The Dow closed down 0.6% on Friday —its worst day of the year. Also Friday, the S&P 500 had its worst day since early October, while the Nasdaq had its lowest close since early December.
- CNN's Anneken Tappe, Faith Karimi and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.