Dow jumps 250 points on trade deal optimism

It could be another record-breaking day in the US stock market, after a Chinese official said that Washington and Beijing have discussed rolling back tariffs.
A spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce told reporters these roll-backs could happen even before a "phase one" trade deal is signed. The United States and China agreed a preliminary deal in mid-October.
Investor sentiment rebounded on the back of the comments. On Wednesday, markets were more or less flat after a Reuters report warned that the signing of the preliminary agreement could be delayed.
The Dow was up nearly 250 points, or 0.9%, around midday, while the S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Both indexes opened at fresh intraday record highs. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7%, and also hit a trading record high within the first half hour of the market opened.
Gains were broad across industries, with only five Dow stocks trading in the red. Tech, energy and industrials stocks were best-performing in the S&P 500.
"For almost two years now, the US/China trade tussle has posed the biggest headwind to global growth. But with promising signs of progress on the trade front, a shift in global central banks to easing (including three consecutive rate cuts by the Fed this year), and mostly better-than-expected corporate profits, US stocks were pushed to all-time highs," wrote Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, economic analyst at BMO.
All three major stock indexes could close at fresh record highs on Thursday. It would be the third record of the week for the Dow and the Nasdaq.
Safe haven assets like Treasury bonds and gold, which increase in appeal during times of uncertainty and volatility, are down on Thursday.
The 10-year Treasury yield is up at 1.942%, implying weaker demand for the government bond. Its the highest yield 14 weeks, according to Refinitiv. Bond yields and prices move opposite to one another.
Gold prices dropped 0.6%, to $1,481.70 an ounce.