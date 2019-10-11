The Dow and broader stock market are rallying again on Friday ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
Trade has dominated markets once again this week, with stocks rising and falling in lockstep with headlines.
The Trump-Liu meeting is spurring hopes for at least a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies. The most recent round of talks between the countries took place in Washington this week.
In response, stocks are sharply higher across the board.
The Dow soared some 300 points, or 1.2%, in the first minutes of trading, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite traded 1.3% higher.
All three indexes are on track for a gain this week, which would be the first in three weeks for the Dow and the S&P 500.
But if anything has been learned throughout the US-China trade negotiations, it's that a tweet or a new headline can change sentiment at the drop of a hat.
Elsewhere in commodity markets, oil prices are sharply higher after an Iranian oil tanker was hit by two missiles in the Middle East. The missiles were possible fired from Saudi Arabian soil.
Geopolitical tensions in the oil-rich region pushed prices higher on Friday, but have come off their highs. US oil prices are up 0.9% at $54.01 a barrel, while the international benchmark, Brent crude, is up 0.7% at $59.52 a barrel.