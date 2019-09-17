The Dow and US financial markets calmed down after Monday's oil price surge that sent shock waves around the world.
Oil prices came off Monday's highs on Tuesday, with US oil down 1.6% at $61.90 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, is also down 1.6% at $67.94 a barrel.
But Tuesday's sharp pullback in oil prices made merely a dent in the rally investors witnessed at the start of the week. US oil prices shot up 14.7% Monday, and Brent climbed 14.6%. All this came on the back of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production facilities over the weekend, which led to concerns about the global oil supply and thus pushed up the price.
US stocks futures are mixed, with Dow futures pointing down 20 points.
If oil prices fail to capture investors' attention on Tuesday, focus may turn to the Federal Reserve, which is beginning its two-day monetary policy meeting that will culminate in its interest rate update on Wednesday.
Expectations for a quarter-percentage-point rate cut are at 68%, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. That's down from 92% last week.
A half percentage point cut is no longer priced in at all.
"There have been a variety of explanations for the change in expectations, be it stronger data last week, improved risk appetite, trade war optimism and even higher inflation potential following the oil price spike," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
"Whatever the reason, it would be an interesting move from the Fed to hold at the meeting and one that would almost certainly draw the ire of President Trump, although they must be used to that by now."
Global equities ended lower on Monday. A rally in energy stocks following the oil price jump wasn't enough to keep stocks from sliding.