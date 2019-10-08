The Dow and broader stock market are set to slide at Tuesday's open as worries about trade tensions between the United States and China are weighing on the market.
American and Chinese officials are returning to the negotiating table this week in Washington, but investors are pessimistic about their changes of reaching a deal.
Overshadowing the get-together in Washington is a blacklist of 28 Chinese organizations. America has effectively barred those blacklisted companies from importing US technology because of their alleged roles in facilitating human right abuses in China's Xinjiang region.
Investors are awaiting potential retaliation from Beijing.
Futures for the Dow are down 0.7%, implying a nearly 200 point drop at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures are also down 0.7%.
Stocks closed lower on Monday, following a rather uneventful trading day. It was the market's first down day in three session.
The safe-haven 10-year Treasury yield is lower at 1.5238%. Yields and prices move opposite one another.
Trade is keeping investors on their toes. Not even 24 hours after President Donald Trump signed a trade deal with Japan, and a week after the United States slapped import tariffs on the European Union over subsidies for Airbus, there is little indication how it will all play out.
This uncertainty is weighing on business sentiment.
The NFIB small business survey showed optimism fell for a second month in a row in September, though remaining relatively high on the whole. The uncertainty index in the survey also rose.
In economic data, the producer price index for September slipped to 1.4% year-over-year, compared with 1.8% expected.