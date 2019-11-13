Less than three weeks after starting trial production of cars in China, Tesla has announced the location of its second factory outside the United States: Berlin, Germany.
In a tweet Tuesday, Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk said the plant would build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, "starting with the Model Y."
The move takes the great electric car race to Volkswagen's backyard. The German car giant has made the most aggressive move of the traditional auto companies into electric vehicles, announcing plans to invest €30 billion ($33 billion) to electrify its entire product lineup over the next four years.
Volkswagen has just started making its new ID.3 electric car series and recently announced a deal with Sweden's Northvolt to build a giant battery factory in Germany.
Tesla has already posted jobs for construction, operations, engineering and manufacturing workers for the factory in the German capital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.