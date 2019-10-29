The six-week strike at General Motors will end up costing the automaker about $2.9 billion, the company said Tuesday.
The strike started September 16, two weeks before the end of the quarter. It ended on Saturday, October 26.
Although GM was not able to build any cars at American factories during the strike, it had built up an inventory of vehicles ahead of the walkout to give its dealers the supply of cars and trucks they needed to keep selling during the strike. But GM still lost money because factories in the United States, as well as some in Canada and Mexico, were idled during the walkout.