Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, comes with a colorful library that has a bit of everything.
The service, which was introduced on Thursday night, will offer consumers ad-supported and ad-free options and will include more than 600 films and 400 series.
The service's free tier, "Peacock Free," will be ad-supported and will provide 7,500 hours of programming including movies and classic shows.
"Peacock Premium" will be free to Comcast and Cox subscribers with commercials, and for everyone else it will cost $4.99 with ads and $9.99 without. The premium offering will come with 15,000 hours of programming that includes original series like the crime drama "Dr. Death" and early viewings of NBC's late-night shows like "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Here's some of what will be available on Peacock Premium through 2021, according to NBCUniversal:
Current Season Broadcast
- America's Got Talent: Champions
- Blindspot
- Bluff City Law
- Bring the Funny
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Council of Dads
- Ellen's Game of Games
- Hollywood Game Night
- Indebted
- Law and Order: SVU
- Lincoln Rhyme
- Making It
- Manifest
- New Amsterdam
- Perfect Harmony
- Songland
- Sunnyside
- Superstore
- The Blacklist
- The Inbetween
- The Kenan Show
- The Wall
- This Is Us
- Titan Games
- World of Dance
- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Daytime broadcasts
- Access Hollywood
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Days of Our Lives
Late-night "early" broadcasts
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (available at 8pm ET)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (available at 9pm ET)
News
- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- Meet the Press with Chuck Todd
- Short-form content from Today, CNBC and MSNBC
- Documentaries and full seasons of "Dateline and "Lock Up"
Live channels
- NBC News Now
- Sky News
- NBC/Sky Global News
Sports
- Tokyo Olympics coverage that includes the opening and closing ceremonies as well as highlight shows (July to August 2020)
- Paralympics coverage (August 2020)
- Premier League games (August 2020 to May 2021)
- Ryder Cup coverage (September 2020)
Peacock Originals
Drama
- Angelyne
- Armas De Mujer
- Battlestar Galactica
- Brave New World
- The Capture
- Dr. Death
- One of Us is Lying
Comedy
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- A.P. Bio
- Code 404
- Five Bedrooms
- Girls5Eva
- Hitmen
- Intelligence
- Lady Parts
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Film)
- Punky Brewster
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- The Kids Tonight Show
- Who Wrote That
Kids
- Archibald's Next Big Thing
- Dragon Rescue Riders
- DreamWorks Where's Waldo?
- Curious George
Sports
- Dream Team 2020
- Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte
- United States of Speed
- Run Through the Line
- The Greatest Race
- Untitled Dale Earnhardt Jr. Series
Scripted Series Library
- 30 Rock
- A-Team
- Bates Motel
- Battlestar Galactica
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Cheers
- Covert Affairs
- Crossing Jordan
- Downton Abbey
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Frasier
- Friday Night Lights
- Heroes
- House
- Jeff Foxworthy Show
- King of Queens
- Knight Rider
- Law and Order
- Law and Order: Criminal Intent
- Law and Order: SVU
- Leave it to Beaver
- Magnum P.I. (1980)
- Married... With Children
- Miami Vice (1984)
- Monk
- Murder She Wrote
- New Amsterdam
- Parenthood
- Parks & Recreation
- Psych
- Roseanne
- Royal Pains
- Saturday Night Live
- Saved by the Bell
- Suits
- Superstore
- The George Lopez Show
- The Mindy Project
- The Office
- The Purge
- Two and a Half Men
- Will & Grace
- Yellowstone
Unscripted Series Library
- American Greed
- American Ninja Warrior
- Bad Girls Club
- Below Deck
- Botched
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Dateline
- Don't Be Tardy
- Face Off
- Flipping Out
- Hollywood Game Night
- Hollywood Medium
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Killer Couples
- Lock-Up
- Married to Medicine
- Million Dollar Listing
- Paranormal Witness
- Snapped
- Southern Charm franchise
- Summer House
- The Profit
- The Real Housewives franchise
- Top Chef
Kids Library
- 3-2-1 Penguins
- Beethoven
- Care Bears
- Cleopatra in Space
- Curious George library
- Father of the Pride
- Fievel's American Tail
- He-Man & Masters of the Universe
- Kody Kapow
- Madagascar: A Little Wild
- Maisy
- New Adventures of He-Man
- New Adventures of Zorro
- Postman Pat
- Punky Brewster (Animated)
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- She-Ra
- Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories
- The Chica Show
- The Mighty Ones
- TrollsTopia
- Voltron Force
- Voltron Defender of the Universe
- Woody Woodpecker
- Zafari
Hispanic Library
- 100 Días para Enamorarnos
- Al Otro Lado Del Muro
- Betty En NY
- Chiquis N' Control
- Corazón Valiente
- ¿Dónde está Elisa?
- El Barón
- El Chema
- El Rostro De La Venganza
- Guerra de Ídolos
- Historias De La Virgen Morena
- José José
- La Querida Del Centauro
- Larrymania
- Más Sabe El Diablo
- Mi Familia Perfecta
- Perro Amor
- Preso No. 1
- ¿Quién es Quién?
- Reina De Corazones
- Relaciones Peligrosas
- Santa Diabla
- The Riveras
- Un Poquito Tuyo
- Victoria
Films
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Gangster
- American Pie
- American Psycho
- Big Fat Liar
- Big Lebowski
- Boss Baby
- Bridesmaids
- Brokeback Mountain
- Bruno
- Casino
- Changeling
- Chicken Run
- Children of Men
- Cinderella Man
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Definitely Maybe
- Despicable Me
- Devil
- Do the Right Thing
- Dune
- E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
- Erin Brockovich
- Evan Almighty
- Field of Dreams
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Get Him to the Greek
- Heat (1986)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- How to Train Your Dragon
- It's Complicated
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic Park: The Lost World
- Kicking & Screaming
- King Kong
- Knocked Up
- Liar, Liar
- Little Fockers
- Little Rascals
- Love Happens
- Mamma Mia!
- Meet Joe Black
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Parenthood
- Prince of Egypt
- Psycho
- Ray
- Scent of a Woman
- Schindler's List
- Shark Tale
- Shrek
- Sinbad
- Something New
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- Tale of Despereaux
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Blues Brothers
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Break-Up
- The Breakfast Club
- The Croods
- The Fast and The Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The Good Shepherd
- The Graduate
- The Kids Are Alright
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Road to El Dorado
- The Scorpion King
- Trolls World Tour
- Waiting...
- Wanted
- What Dreams May Come
- You, Me and Dupree
