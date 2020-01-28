Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.
The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 3% at market open and was last down 2.3% on its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.
The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has now spread across Asia and the rest of the world. Chinese officials say 132 people have died in mainland China, and there have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases around the world — the vast majority of which are also in mainland China.
Eight cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, and officials have begun taking dramatic measures to stem the spread of the disease. The government on Tuesday announced that it would close off some parts of its border with mainland China while also decreasing inbound air travel from the mainland by half.
Nearly all 50 components of the Hang Seng were in the red Wednesday. Macao casino stocks were some of the worst performers on the index. Casino operators derive a significant portion of their revenue from Chinese tourists.
On the broader Hong Kong market, the retail, travel and entertainment industries suffered the most.
Cathay Pacific, the city's flagship airline, dropped more than 2%. Mainland airlines China Eastern, Air China and China Southern all fell by about 4%.
Healthcare-related stocks bucked the trend. Venturepharm Laboratories, for example, skyrocketed 200% — albeit to about 34 Hong Kong cents (4 US cents). The Chinese pharmaceutical research firm says it is working with a clinical research group to try and develop a cure for the virus.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both rebounded a little from losses earlier this week. The indexes were last up 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.
