House GOP demands Meta's communications with the FBI over Hunter Biden report

House Republicans want Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pictured here in 2018, to hand over a vast array of additional records pertaining to the company's handling of a 2020 New York Post article containing allegations about Hunter Biden.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

House Republicans want Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over a vast array of additional records pertaining to the company's handling of a 2020 New York Post article containing allegations about Hunter Biden, after Zuckerberg indicated last week that an FBI warning about Russian propaganda contributed to the article's temporary suppression on Facebook at the time.

In a letter to Zuckerberg Thursday, 35 GOP lawmakers said the Facebook co-founder should provide and "preserve all existing and future records and materials" held by Meta that show the FBI addressing the New York Post report; that relate to the agency's warnings of election misinformation; and that outline Facebook's actions in response.

