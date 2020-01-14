JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says US consumers remain strong

The American consumer is alive and well, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
JPMorgan Chase reported strong earnings and revenue on Tuesday that topped Wall Street's forecasts. The bank generated solid gains in deposits and an increase in revenue from auto loans and other consumer products.
Dimon said in a statement that "the US consumer continues to be in a strong position" and added that "the robust holiday season" led to a 10% jump in credit card transactions during the quarter.
The bank also posted a healthy increase in demand for its corporate and investment banking services. Revenue in that unit soared 31% from a year ago thanks in large part to big gains in trading revenue and fees from underwriting stock and bond offerings.
Dimon said that the bank still faces "a continued high level of complex geopolitical issues" but he added that "global growth stabilized, albeit at a lower level."
He also noted that the "phase one" trade deal reached between the United States and China was good news for the bank, saying that "resolution of some trade issues helped support client and market activity towards the end of the year."
Overall, the bank reported fourth quarter revenue of $29.2 billion, up 9% from a year ago, and net income of $8.5 billion, or $2.57 a share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $28 billion and earnings per share of $2.35.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 1% in early trading. The bank kicked off a busy week of earnings for financial companies.
Wells Fargo and Citigroup also report results Tuesday while Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock are due to release their fourth quarter numbers later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.