Sinclair Broadcast Group, an influential owner of TV stations across the country, will no longer require stations to carry political commentary segments.
The short commentaries are being scrapped, and investigative reports are being prioritized, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday.
This means that Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump aide, will no longer be showing up with pro-Trump talking points during evening newscasts from Baltimore to Seattle.
The "Bottom Line with Boris" segments were controversial both inside and outside the company, with some Sinclair journalists frustrated about the mandate to give up local news time for Fox-style right-wing opinion.
Sinclair later added a progressive commentator, Ameshia Cross, for balance.
Staffers began to be notified about the end of the commentary segments last week.
"We were told they want to do investigative reporting and focus on election coverage," one source said.
Another source close to the company said the commentaries will end this Friday.
Epshteyn will remain with Sinclair in a sales role, the source added. It is unclear whether Cross will stay.
NBC first reported on the change on Wednesday. The network quoted from a memo to Sinclair staffers that said "we will be expanding our local investigative journalism footprint in our daily newscasts. We are excited to dedicate more time in our newscasts to report on critical and relevant issues."