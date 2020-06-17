COVINGTON — The impact of the coronavirus health crisis has reached into nearly every corner of life, including a summertime tradition that has gone on for the past 81 years.
Snapping Shoals EMC has announced that its Annual Meeting, which is usually held during the summer, has been rescheduled for Oct. 13 at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, where it has been held for at least the last 12 years.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to postpone our Annual Meeting until Oct. 13,” the Snapping Shoals EMC newsletter reported in its June edition. “We take very seriously the health of our members and employees and feel that this decision was necessary in order to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines.”
Registration for the meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11:15 a.m. Members will not be allowed to register after 11:15 a.m. The business session will begin at 11:30 a.m., and prize drawings will be held after the business session ends.
Only Snapping Shoals members (electric customers) are eligible to register, to participate in the electio of directors and co-op prizes and to win prizes. Members must be present to win.
Snapping Shoals serves nearly 100,000 member accounts across eight counties — Henry, Walton, Newton, DeKalb, Morgan, Rockdale, Butts and Jasper.
