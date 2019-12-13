Stocks were up Friday morning after Chinese officials said that a phase one deal had been reached with the United States that would avert an escalation of the trade war and tariffs that were set to kick in on Sunday.
The Dow rose more than 200 points and hit a new intraday all-time high in the process. That followed a more than 220 point gain Thursday on reports that a tentative trade agreement had been reached.
China's Commerce Ministry held a press conference Friday to discuss the progress in the trade talks -- even as President Trump seemed to throw cold water on the reports of a trade truce by tweeting that a story in "The Wall Street Journal" about rolling back tariffs was "completely wrong."
Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.3% and 0.5% respectively Friday morning, one day after both indexes closed at fresh record highs.
Stocks are on track to have a winning week as optimism that a deal to avoid the December 15 deadline for higher tariffs would be reached have lifted the sentiment on Wall Street.
Investors seemed to brush off a report from the US government Friday morning that showed a smaller jump in retail sales than expected in November as consumers were gearing up to shop for the holidays.
Adding to the optimism? The resounding win for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in the United Kingdom's general election Thursday clears up some lingering doubts about Brexit.
The UK is now firmly on track to officially leave the European Union by the end of January. Stocks in the UK rallied on the news, as did the British pound.