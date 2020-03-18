Stocks tumble at the open

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 in New York City. The Dow was up slightly in morning trading following a day that saw one of the worst drops in the market's history as America and the world react to the spreading of the coronavirus.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks tumbled at Wednesday's open, putting them on track to erase the gains from the prior session's rebound rally.

The S&P 500 opened down 5.4%, while the Dow kicked off 6%, or 1,275 points, lower. The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.7%.

Stock futures had been halted in overnight trading, and traders flew blind into the open. On the past three occasions this happened -- Monday and twice last week -- stocks also tripped a circuit breaker in the regular trading session. When the S&P falls 7%, the New York Stock Exchange halts trading for 15 minutes.

But things look different on Wednesday. All three indexes retraced some of their initial gains in the first hour of trading, although they remain in the red.

Stocks staged a rebound rally on Tuesday, bouncing back from Wall Street's worst day since 1987.

Also on Tuesday, the Trump administration proposed a $1 trillion economic rescue package to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

