Ticketmaster: Taylor Swift sold a record-breaking 2 million tickets in one day

Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. Swift is here in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13.

 Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.

In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos