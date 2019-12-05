United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will step down from running the airline in May, the company announced Thursday.
Munoz will become chairman of the airline, and he will be succeeded as CEO by Scott Kirby. Kirby has been president of United since the airline wooed him away from rival American Airlines three years ago.
Munoz is best known for being the face of the airline during the public relations debacle, when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight in April of 2017. In the face of outrage he testified before Congress that "we had a horrible failure."