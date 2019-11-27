The US economy grew faster than initially expected in the third quarter, revised GDP estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Wednesday.
The economy expanded by 2.1% between July and September, more than the initial reading of 1.9%, and more than the 2% growth rate in the second quarter.
The economy last grew at a pace of less than 2% in the final quarter of 2018.
"We can be thankful that the economy is still in a good place with economic growth a little better," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG. Other economic data, including jobless claims for the week ended November 23 and durable goods order for October, also looked better-than-expected on Wednesday.
Together this tells "the story that recession is nowhere to be seen and should not be on anyone's radar in 2020," Rupkey added.
Capital Economics lifted its GDP growth forecast for the fourth quarter to 1.5%, from 1% before.
"Overall, we're still expecting economic growth to slow further in the near-term, but that slowdown appears to be more modest than we had initially expected," said Capital Economics' senior US economist Michael Pearce in a note to clients.
Consumer spending contributes about two-thirds to the US economy. Holiday shopping is expected to be strong this year, before the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports hits on December 15.