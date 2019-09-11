US stock futures climb as Trump delays some tariffs

US market futures climbed Wednesday evening as President Donald Trump announced he would push back new tariffs on Chinese goods for two weeks.
Dow futures gained 142 points after hours, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% while Nasdaq futures increased 0.7%.
The delayed round of tariffs applies mostly to industrial goods.
"At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th," Trump wrote in a tweet.
Wednesday night's gains followed a positive day on Wall Street. Sentiment was helped by China announcing it would waive import tariffs on more than a dozen US goods starting September 17.
The Dow marked its sixth day of gains in a row Wednesday, its first such winning streak since early June. The index also climbed above 27,000 points for the first time in six weeks.
CNN Business' Anneken Tappe, Katie Lobosco and Donna Borak contributed to this report.