JCPenney has a long way to go before it's a turnaround story. But the company had some rare good news Friday: It was able to trim its losses in the third quarter, and it raised its profit forecast, even as its sales continue to fall.
The company reported an operating net loss of $97 million in the quarter. That's 41% smaller than the loss it recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. In 2019, JCPenney has lost $300 million.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 9.3%, mostly because the company stopped selling appliances and furniture. Excluding the exit from those categories, sales its remaining stores fell 6.6% in the quarter.
Still, JCPenney raised its forecast for a full year operating profit to more than the $475 million. That had been the top of its previous earnings range. And the battered shares of JCPenney, which are in danger of being delisted due to their low price, jumped 14% in premarket trading on the news.