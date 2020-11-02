COVINGTON - Concerns over how a $30,000 donation to the storm-damaged Rainbow homeless shelter, funneled through Newton County, will be spent, ended with Covington Mayor Steve Horton breaking a 3-3 tie twice to approve providing the funds. The votes came at the council's Oct. 19 meeting and a called meeting on Oct. 23.
The shelter, located on Turner Lake Circle, sustained damage after a heavy storm passed through the area on Oct. 10. According to reports, part of the roof was destroyed and the front wall fell away, exposing the lobby.
Shelter director Clara Lett said the shelter holds 84 beds, but 42 people were inside when the storm came through. Two people, including a volunteer serving at the shelter at the time, suffered minor injuries, and those staying there were taken to the old gym at the Cousins Community Center.
At the City Council's meeting on Oct. 19, Horton brought up the issue of the homeless shelter, stating that Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes had called him and said the county was going to contribute $30,000 to help stabilize homelessness efforts and wanted to know if the city would be able to match the county contribution. Horton noted that the city cannot donate to a private organization and that if they donated, the funding would have to go through the county.
The county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 20 to take its $30,000 contribution out of cash reserves. Commissioners also said they would expect detailed accounting of how the money is spent.
Council member Kenneth Morgan said making the donation was the right thing for the city to do.
"I think we would not be good neighbors and good citizens if we did not step up to the plate, since the county is already on board for doing this, during this time of need," he said. "That's just who we are and who we should always be."
Hawnethia Williams agreed, reminding the council that the former mayor Sam Ramsey, who passed away in August, had the initial vision for the homeless shelter.
"In honor of Mayor Ramsey I would love for us to make the donation," Williams said, "because he pushed so for initiating that the site be purchased by the city, and he stuck by that continually."
Morgan then made a motion to approve the $30,000 donation, and Williams seconded it.
But other council members expressed concern about keeping track on how the money was spent.
"I understand we can't contribute directly to the homeless shelter," said Susie Keck, "but can we write a check for materials for rehabbing the homeless shelter, versus writing a check to the county?"
City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. said it would better to send the money to the county for use by the Covington Housing Authority, which is the landlord for the shelter.
Fleeta Baggett asked if the city will be able to see how the money is spent.
Horton replied that once the city donates it to the county, it becomes the county's money.
"They (Newton County) have stated they will use it for the purposes of stabilizing the homeless situation because of the storm and the damage it has created," Horton said. "They haven't specified how it will be used."
Anthony Henderson asked if the city can get a list of what is needed, rather than "just throwing money out there and hoping they will do the right thing."
Keck agreed that how the money will be spent is a real issue, with Baggett and Don Floyd adding that they could not vote for the donation without more information.
The vote was called and was 3-3, with Morgan, Williams and Henderson voting in favor, and Keck, Baggett and Floyd voting against. Horton broke the tie in favor of the donation.
The council held an emergency called meeting by teleconference on Oct. 23 in order to approve a budget resolution for the donation.
Horton asked Banes to call in to let council members know how the county will account for the funds.
Banes said the county will be asking for detailed receipts and accounts for how the money is spent and is willing to report back to the city.
Banes said part of the funding will be for meals and part for housing.
"It is a big need," he said. "To provide meals for them daily, the FAA Camp is going to charge about $500 a day from my understanding to prepare the meals. So we're helping in that area.
"We do understand that they have a need for beds and for finding another place to house their food (the part of the building damaged was the kitchen)," he added. "They have a lot of things going on right now, and I just feel like it is something that the community needs to be involved in. The last thing that any of us would want to see is 50 to 70 homeless people sitting on the Square in Covington."
Floyd asked if the Housing Authority had insurance for the shelter.
Horton said they did, but added that Lett had told him by the time they get the repair work bid out and the shelter rebuilt, it could take four to six months.
Morgan made a motion to approve the budget amendment and Williams seconded the motion. The vote was called and was again 3-3, with Morgan, Williams and Henderson in favor, and Keck, Baggett and Floyd opposed. Horton again broke the tie in favor of the amendment.
