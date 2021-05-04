CONYERS — A new Byrider franchise store opens Tuesday, May 4 in Conyers. The new buy-here-pay-here used car dealership is located at 1407 Klondike Road. This marks the franchise group’s first Byrider location and Byrider’s only store in Georgia. A formal ribbon cutting will be held with the Conyers Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
“We are thrilled to be opening the doors of our new Byrider store to the fine people of Conyers and nearby communities,” said Victor Tetteh, general manager of Byrider Conyers.
“It has been an incredible journey to see this project come to fruition from preparing the new sales and service facility to filling the sales lot with high-quality used vehicles," said Paul Hanks, franchise owner. "We can’t wait to meet our future customers.”
The new location was selected for its close proximity to the southeastern Atlanta suburbs and its accessibility to I-20. The franchise group prepared the new facility to meet its custom specifications over five months, using many Conyers-based contractors to complete the construction. “In time, we plan to open three or four additional Byrider locations in Georgia,” Hanks said.
The new store features 9,000 square feet for sales and service and a parking lot that can display up to 85 cars for sale. Additionally, the new location offers low-cost maintenance to Byrider customers, featuring $10 oil changes. The facility’s state-of-the-art service department is equipped to service up to 10 customers at a time. The service area boasts nearly 3,500 square feet and $70,000 of new shop equipment. The new location opens with eight full-time associates with plans to add additional positions soon.
Byrider’s recent rebranding includes ongoing business model updates to reflect the company’s continued growth and commitment to customer service. The company is implementing strategic business changes to enhance the customer experience, including an improved website featuring a fast 3-minute online approval process for new customers, and an optimized purchase process to provide customers with a broader selection of quality used cars including autos, trucks, and SUVs. The improved vehicle offerings are viewable at Byrider’s online inventory page where customers can conveniently filter by location. The rebranding also includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the company’s name, logo, and messaging.
Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealership and franchise systems, has sold more than 1.34 million cars at more than 140 locations across the country. Founded in 1989 as J.D. Byrider, the company recently rebranded and changed its name to Byrider.
