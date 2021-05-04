Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near East Lithonia. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:31 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling temporarily. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this afternoon to 12 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage late this evening to 14 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage again tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. &&