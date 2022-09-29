...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
C.J. Hicks fourth-grader Noah Iapecolli learns about horticulture and landscaping through a hands-on exhibit as part of the Georgia Ag Experience. About 400 students at the school were able to visit the Ag Experience Sept. 26-29.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
C.J. Hicks students watch a video featuring some of the state's farmers outside the Georgia Ag Experience.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
A display featured in the Georgia Ag Experience explains how cotton is grown, cleaned, processed and woven into cotton fabric.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
A fourth-grader at C.J. Hicks Elementary learns about peanut production and peanut products.
CONYERS – C.J. Hicks Elementary School third- through fifth-graders have a better understanding of how farmers grow their food thanks to a visit to their school from the Georgia Ag Experience Sept. 26-29.
The Georgia Ag Experience is a mobile classroom housed in a 36-foot trailer, which gives elementary students the chance to take a virtual field trip to a farm without leaving their school. Colorful farm photos, interactive technology and displays of products made from various ag commodities grown in Georgia highlight the importance of agriculture to their daily lives. The Georgia Ag Experience features Georgia’s poultry, beef cattle, cotton, peanut, timber, horticulture, fruit, vegetable and pecan farms.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture created and maintains the Georgia Ag Experience classroom with the support of numerous Georgia ag organizations.
“Rockdale/DeKalb County Farm Bureau is grateful the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture selected our county and C.J. Hicks as a stop on the Georgia Ag Experience’s inaugural tour of Georgia,” said Rockdale/DeKalb County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair Emily Bigham. “The Georgia Ag Experience classroom is a wonderful way to let students who have little to no first-hand knowledge of farming learn how farmers grow their food, cotton for clothes or timber for paper and lumber. We appreciate the teachers and principal at C.J. Hicks for working with us to host the mobile classroom. Several years from now, we hope to be able to bring the Georgia Ag Experience back to Rockdale/DeKalb so that other elementary students can enjoy this virtual farm tour.”
Students learned how farmers plant and harvest their crops, take care of their livestock and preserve the natural resources on their farms. The classroom also highlighted the many career options in agriculture. All exhibits and lessons that are part of the Georgia Ag Experience have been professionally designed to meet science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) standards.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is partnering with county Farm Bureau offices across the state to arrange local mobile classroom visits. Teachers or school staff interested in booking the Georgia Ag Experience for a school or community event, should contact their local Farm Bureau. Only county Farm Bureau staff can book classroom visits with the foundation.
Visit www.gfb.ag/contact to access your local Farm Bureau’s contact information. Visit www.gfb.ag/experienceplanavisit to access instructions for scheduling a visit and a list of dates the mobile classroom will be available across the state in the next year.
For more information about the Georgia Ag Experience and a list of the ag organizations, agribusinesses, and Georgia commodity commissions that are generously supporting the mobile ag classroom visit www.georgiaagexperience.org. Visit www.gfb.ag/GAEclassroomvirtualtour to tour the classroom.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
